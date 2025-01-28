Haryana: Vij flags off free e-bus rides for 1 week in Ambala

Haryana transport minister Anil Vij has flagged off five electric A/C buses in Ambala offering free rides to commuters for a week. Launched on the occasion of Republic Day, the unlimited free air-conditioned bus rides will continue till February 1. Ambala Cantt bus stand in-charge Vijender Singh said the free e-bus will cover major routes via Chandpuri, Shahpur, BD Flour Mill, Subhash Park, Panjokhra Sahib, Kalarehri, Defense Colony, Tundla, Topkhana, Boh, Babyal, Mahesh Nagar as well as bus stands of Ambala Cantt and Ambala City. (HT File)

Addressing a gathering at the Republic Day celebrations in Ambala Cantonment on Sunday, Vij said now a total of 15 city buses will operate on different local routes, all passing through Subhash Park, which will serve as a stop for all buses to allow more people to visit and enjoy the park.

Ensure all work at airport completes by Feb end: Goel

Haryana civil aviation minister Vipul Goel instructed officers concerned to ensure the completion of all pending tasks related to the domestic airport by February 28 during a joint meeting with officers from civil aviation, Airports Authority of India, police and other departments on Sunday.

He also directed officers to provide security training as per badge requirements and prioritise the action points discussed during the meeting.

Vij, who was also present during the meeting, said there is a need for departmental officers to expedite work for starting flight services and suggested signing an MoU soon to deploy the required staff.

Civil aviation advisor Narhari Singh Bangar also noted that only minor technical issues remain to be resolved before flight services can commence. He said flights will operate from the airport to Ayodhya, Lucknow and other cities, and all tasks related to the airport will be completed soon.