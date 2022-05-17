Have stepped up measures for welfare of seniors: Chandigarh Police
Chandigarh Police said during a meeting of the standing committee of administrator’s advisory council on law and order on April 28 that they have stepped up the measures to ensure the welfare of senior citizens.
The minutes of the meeting, which was held at the office of the senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Sector 9, were released recently.
Chairman of Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) Hitesh Puri brought up the problem and said that many seniors are living alone and the beat staff must visit them regularly to inquire about their health and ask if they need anything. He added that the cops aren’t visiting all seniors this way currently.
Speaking about this, SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that the police have prepared a list of senior citizens in three categories - ‘A’ category for senior citizens residing alone, B category for senior couples who are living without family and C category includes senior citizens staying with their family members.
Special instructions have been issued to the beat staff to contact the ‘A’ category seniors weekly and the ‘B’ category seniors fortnightly. He added that seniors can also register on the e-Saathi app and mark the visits of the beat staff on the e-beatbook app.
Chahal added that crime is under control due to pro-active policing and meetings with resident and market welfare associations are being held regularly by senior police officers.
Chairman of Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC) Baljinder Singh Bittu, who is also a member of the committee, added that the beat staff must also keep a lookout for vendors, hawkers and garbage collectors who do recce to check which houses are empty during the day and break into them at night.
Increasing theft in Industrial Area after razing of Colony No. 4 discussed
Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Chandigarh Rajiv Kalia, who is also a member of the council, spoke about how crime has increased in Industrial Area after Colony Number 4 was demolished around two weeks ago. He also described how some open spaces and empty plots in Industrial Area are being used illegally.
He suggested that the police hold a meeting with industrialists to better understand their grievances. The SSP has asked the DSP and SHO concerned to look into these problems and suggestions.
Retired IPS officer VK Kapoor suggested that an effective and operational intelligence system be put in place.
-
‘Hindu Rashtra’ oath row: Ambala residents carry out protest march against MLA Aseem Goel
Weeks after Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel took a controversial oath to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra' along with several others, members of different communities on Monday carried out a protest march seeking action against the legislator. Protesters said such events disturbed the harmony and unity of all religions and criticised Goel for “acting as a leader of one community.”
-
PSEB Class 10 maths exam cancelled after centre in-charge accuses teachers of ‘facilitating cheating’ at govt school, Ayali Khurd
The Punjab School Education Board maths exam of 252 Class 10 students of Government Senior Secondary School, Ayali Khurd, has been cancelled after high drama was witnessed earlier in the day. The centre superintendent, Vinod Kumar, accused three teachers of helping the students cheat. PSEB has also issued show- cause notices to the Ludhiana DEO (secondary), centre controller, observer and the three teachers of the school who have been accused of disturbing examination proceedings.
-
Chandigarh MC directed to clarity on fitness criterion for fireman post
The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has sought response from the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh on a plea demanding clarity on the physical fitness criterion for female candidates applying for the post of fireman. The plea was filed by Rekha Rani, whose case was pending for compassionate appointment in the MCC, after Rani's father, who worked as gardener, died in 2014. The HC has sought response from the civic body by May 25.
-
Independent MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh meets Union minister Nitin Gadkari on land acquisition compensation
Independent MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh on Monday claimed that Union minister for surface transport Nitin Gadkari has assured to appoint an arbitrator to sort out the issue of inadequate compensation for land acquired for various highway projects in Punjab. MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi, Rana Inder, said that he met Gadkari recently on the issue of inadequate compensation for land acquired of Punjabis for the Jammu-Katra Expressway and other highway projects.
-
Spangle Condos residents decry RWA’s inaction over impotable water supply
Despite the drinking water samples from Spangle Condos, a residential society in Dhakoli, Zirakpur failing a quality test earlier this month, residents said the residents' welfare association responsible for the maintenance of the society has failed to take any action. Residents had on May 1 filed an application with the health department for testing of samples after receiving unclean water, following which the senior medical officer (SMO) collected the same on May 2.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics