News / Cities / Chandigarh News / HC asks Jammu divisional commissioner to appear in person

HC asks Jammu divisional commissioner to appear in person

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Oct 08, 2023 06:48 AM IST

Justice Javed Iqbal Wani passed the direction while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Salman Sajjad of Umar Mohalla in Kishtwar

The high court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has sought the personal appearance of Jammu divisional commissioner along with the detention record of a petitioner on October 12.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted such behaviour show that senior functionaries of the administration have no respect for the court orders (iSTock)
The petitioner’s counsel submitted such behaviour show that senior functionaries of the administration have no respect for the court orders (iSTock)

Justice Javed Iqbal Wani passed the direction while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Salman Sajjad of Umar Mohalla in Kishtwar. Sajjad is currently lodged in Kishtwar district jail and was booked vide a 2022-order issued by Jammu divisional commissioner.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

On Thursday, financial commissioner (home); Jammu divisional commissioner and Kishtwar senior superintendent of police’s counsel failed to produce the record of detention for the second consecutive date.

Advocate Sayed Majid Shah, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the court orders have been taken casually by the detaining authority.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted such behaviour show that senior functionaries of the administration have no respect for the court orders. Advocate Shah added submitted that the detainee is going to complete the detention period on October 21 the petition will then be rendered infructuous.

Government advocates Bhanu Jasrotia and Irfan Inqlabi, appearing on behalf of the administration, sought another opportunity.

Justice Wani, while expressing anguish over non-compliance of the court orders, observed, “Perusal of the record of the proceedings would reveal that the learned counsel for the respondents were directed on two previous dates to produce the detention record which, however, has not been produced even today, thus delaying consideration and disposal of the instant habeas corpus petition.” The next hearing is scheduled for October 12.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out