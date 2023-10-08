HC asks Jammu divisional commissioner to appear in person

The high court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has sought the personal appearance of Jammu divisional commissioner along with the detention record of a petitioner on October 12. The petitioner’s counsel submitted such behaviour show that senior functionaries of the administration have no respect for the court orders (iSTock)

Justice Javed Iqbal Wani passed the direction while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Salman Sajjad of Umar Mohalla in Kishtwar. Sajjad is currently lodged in Kishtwar district jail and was booked vide a 2022-order issued by Jammu divisional commissioner.

On Thursday, financial commissioner (home); Jammu divisional commissioner and Kishtwar senior superintendent of police’s counsel failed to produce the record of detention for the second consecutive date.

Advocate Sayed Majid Shah, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the court orders have been taken casually by the detaining authority.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted such behaviour show that senior functionaries of the administration have no respect for the court orders. Advocate Shah added submitted that the detainee is going to complete the detention period on October 21 the petition will then be rendered infructuous.

Government advocates Bhanu Jasrotia and Irfan Inqlabi, appearing on behalf of the administration, sought another opportunity.

Justice Wani, while expressing anguish over non-compliance of the court orders, observed, “Perusal of the record of the proceedings would reveal that the learned counsel for the respondents were directed on two previous dates to produce the detention record which, however, has not been produced even today, thus delaying consideration and disposal of the instant habeas corpus petition.” The next hearing is scheduled for October 12.

