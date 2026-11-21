The Punjab and Haryana high court has held that Permanent Lok Adalats (PLAs) can’t asses compensation cases arising out of electrocution. The court refused to interfere with the single judge order, however, clarified that the amount of ₹27,000 sanctioned by the nigam, if already disbursed would not be recovered. (HT File) more

The high court bench of justice Suvir Sehgal and justice Rajesh Gaur said that the legislative intent behind the insertion of Chapter VI-A in the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 (under which lok adalats are established), is to facilitate expeditious resolution of disputes concerning public utility services at the pre-litigation stage, thereby ensuring timely access to justice and reducing the burden on courts. “A plain and grammatical interpretation of the expression “public utility services” makes it clear that the jurisdiction of the PLA is restricted to disputes having a direct nexus with the provision of such services. The very nature of its jurisdiction presupposes a dispute between a service provider and a service receiver arising out of or relating to the provision of public utility service. Consequently, the PLA cannot assume jurisdiction over disputes falling outside the scope of statutory framework prescribed under the Act,” the bench observed while dismissing an appeal from a Haryana resident.

The petition was filed by Shamsher Singh against Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam (DHBVN) in which he had challenged an order in April 2025 by the PLA and subsequent award passed by DHBVN of ₹27,000.

In July 2015, when the petitioner had taken his buffaloes to village pond one of them accidentally came into contact with a live wire installed to support an electric transformer and died. He alleged that the buffalo died due to gross negligence and failure on the part of the nigam. The estimated value of the deceased buffalo was assessed at ₹40,000. He approached PLA that passed an order to consider his claim. The nigam later sanctioned ₹27,000. He then approached high court against the award but failed to get relief from the single judge bench against which his petition was being heard by the division bench.

The court observed that the object and scheme of the Act, particularly the insertion of Chapter VI-A providing for the establishment of PLAs and defining their jurisdiction, make it evident that a PLA constituted under Section 22B of the Act is not a court of plenary or general jurisdiction like a civil court. “Its jurisdiction is confined to disputes relating to public utility services as defined under Section 22A(b) of the Act. Although the supply of power, light or water to the public by any establishment is expressly included within the definition of public utility service, the mere fact that one of the parties to a dispute is an establishment engaged in the supply of electricity would not, by itself, confer jurisdiction upon the PLA to adjudicate every claim against such establishment,” it noted and held that the PLA lacks jurisdiction to determine a claim for compensation arising out of the death of a buffalo due to electrocution.

The court refused to interfere with the single judge order. However, clarified that the amount of ₹27,000 sanctioned by the nigam, if already disbursed would not be recovered.