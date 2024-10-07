Head constable killed after service weapon ‘goes off’

Head constable at Sadar police station at Bathinda’s Rampura town, Sukhpal Singh, 47, died after he suffered a fatal bullet shot from his assault rifle on Monday. “Sukhpal was carrying his service weapon, and he suffered a fatal injury while he was sitting on a chair at the police station,” said the DSP. (HT File)

Phul deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Pardeep Singh said the deceased suffered an injury on the left side of the chest. Sukhpal was rushed to civil hospital in Rampura where he was pronounced dead.

DSP said a probe is underway to ascertain how the rifle went off.

