Health cards for all by November-end: Himachal CM

The process of making health identity cards for everybody in the state containing their complete health history would be completed by November 30, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File Photo)

The card will provide the complete health information of the patient on a single click, he said, presiding over the closing ceremony of ‘Stimulus’ -- the annual programme of Indira Gandhi Medical College -- on Friday.

According to a statement issued on Saturday, he said the state government was bringing major reforms in the health sector. The department of emergency medicine was being established to provide better health facilities and robotic surgery would soon be started in Super Specialty Hospital Chamyana and at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, he said.

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil exhorted the students to serve the people of the state with full dedication keeping alive the spirit of the service.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!