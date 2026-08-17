Heavy showers to lash parts of Himachal till August 22: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has predicted heavy showers to continue in the hill state till August 22 and has sounded heavy rain alerts in several districts during this period. IMD officials said that thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely at isolated places over lower hills and mid hills till August 22. (HT Photo for representation)

For August 17, the IMD has issued an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra and Mandi districts, while a yellow alert of heavy rainfall has been sounded in Hamirpur, Kullu, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts.

The weather office has sounded an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall for August 18 in Una, Chamba and Kangra districts, while a yellow alert of heavy rainfall has been sounded in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts. For August 19 to 22, a yellow alert of heavy rainfall has been issued in several districts of the state.

IMD officials said that thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely at isolated places over lower hills and mid hills till August 22. On Sunday, showers continued in some parts of the state including Dharamshala, Nahan, and Bilaspur.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain at most places and heavy rain at isolated places was observed over the state. The highest rainfall of 10cm was recorded in Dharmshala, followed by Palampur (5cm), Jogindarnagar (5cm), Kangra Aero (3cm), Barthin (2cm), Mandi (2cm), Mandi Aws (2cm), Nagrota Surian (2cm), Bharari (1cm) and Chuari (1cm).

109 roads remain blocked

Meanwhile, torrential rains continue to disrupt life in the hill state. At least 109 roads remained blocked in the state on Sunday with 43 of them in Mandi district alone. In Kullu district, 33 roads remained blocked, followed by eight roads blocked in Sirmaur district and seven in Shimla district. Moreover, 216 water supply schemes also remained disrupted in the state with 209 of them in Mandi district alone.