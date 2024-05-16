Heavyweights descend on Ambala, hold rallies, meet party workers

As polling for the sixth phase of general elections nears, political temperature soared in Ambala on Wednesday as stalwarts from various parties campaigned for their candidates. As polling for the sixth phase of general elections nears, political temperature soared in Ambala on Wednesday as stalwarts from various parties campaigned for their candidates. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was in Ambala City. (HT Photo)

While Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was in Ambala City, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda addressed a rally in neighbouring Ambala Cantonment.

Former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala chaired a public meeting in the Saha block of the district.

Dhami rakes up UCC

While addressing a rally organised by minister of state and local MLA Aseem Goel at Matarani Chowk in Jandali, Dhami highlighted the initiatives and achievements of Prime Minister Narender Modi-led NDA government at the Centre and appealed for votes in favour of BJP candidate Banto Kataria

Hitting out at the Congress and the INDIA bloc, Dhami said, “They want to run the country through Sharia, but not Uniform Civil Code (UCC). On one side it is the BJP that respects the culture and on the other side, the alliance partners Congress, AAP believes in appeasement, parivarvaad...”

Highlighting the schemes, he said, “In the last 10 years, 55,000 km of national highway has been made. Seven IITs, seven IIMs, 15 AIIMS, 390 universities and around 700 medical colleges have been built. Even the developed countries are shocked to see India’s infrastructure that how India is moving ahead so quickly.”

“Now tier 2 and tier 3 cities are also getting airports. Even today, my colleagues informed me about the airport at Ambala Cantonment, from where flights will take-off soon,” the chief minister said.

Youth forced to leave due

to unemployment: Hooda

With party’s state president Udai Bhan and former minister Nirmal Singh by his side, Hooda asked the electors to vote for their candidate and sitting Mullana MLA Varun Chaudhary.

Hitting out at the government and counting on his parties election manifesto, Hooda said, “...the people of Haryana will vote for MSP guarantee and not for lathi-bullet to the farmer, for 32 lakh government jobs, not for record breaking unemployment, for annual apprenticeship guarantee of ₹1,00,000, and not for sending youth to work as labour in war zone Israel.”

Hooda claimed that there is anger in the entire state, including north Haryana, and the BJP government has forced our youth to leave the country by spreading massive unemployment.

“The youth is convinced that they have no future in the country under the BJP government. That’s why every second youth wants to go abroad through the donkey route, or any other means. BJP’s policies have separated young children from their old parents. Congress wants to make Haryana a state from where no youth is forced to migrate from the country,” he stated.

Educated JJP nominee should

be your choice: Dushyant

In Saha, Dushyant asked the voters to elect educated candidate from the JJP, Kiran Punia, a Hindi professor at DAV College (Lahore), Ambala City.

Dushyant reminded the gathering, how he drove a tractor to inspect every village during devastating floods last year.

“I met the affected farmers and villagers. As we were partners in the government, it was for the first time, floods were declared in the state that eased compensation for damage,” he said.

The ex-deputy CM also counted on his achievements during his 4.5 years in the government that ended in March this year.