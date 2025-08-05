Himachal BJP’s 17 district executive committees finalised, state team to be declared soon: Bindal

Ahead of Panchayati Raj Institution elections scheduled for December, the BJP has launched an organisational restructuring campaign to strengthen its presence from booth level to the state leadership. BJP’s state president Rajiv Bindal. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, BJP’s state president Rajiv Bindal said, “BJP is a cadre-based party, and its rise from two-members in Parliament to becoming the world’s largest political party was a result of building strong grassroots-level workers.”

As part of the party’s month-long strengthening campaign, BJP has registered 18 lakh members in Himachal online and verified them.

He added that by August 5, all 17 organisational districts will have completed the process of forming district-level working committees. “With this, our party will complete the full structural formation from booth to state level by August 5. We have 18 lakh members, 27,000 active members, 171 mandals, and fully formed executive bodies in 17 districts,” said Bindal adding that BJP will win the next assembly elections.

He added that the list of state office-bearers and morcha presidents will be released soon, and training camps for office-bearers will begin this month. He also announced a series of upcoming party programs.

He said “Out of 874 members in the district committees, 358 are women, and in mandal committees, 2,569 out of 7,587 are women. Women empowerment is a top priority for the BJP.”