Himachal: BJP will win all LS seats, says Jai Ram Thakur

Former Himachal chief minister and leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said that if byelections in nine assembly constituencies are held alongside the Lok Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh, it will pave the way for BJP to form the government in the state. Leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur along with BJP Vidhan Sabha byelection candidate Sudhir Sharma during the BJP rally at Dharamshala on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Thakur said this while speaking at the introduction meeting held by BJP at Narwana in Dharamshala, for the former Congress legislator, Sudhir Sharma, who recently joined BJP and is now party’s candidate for assembly bypolls from Dharamshala.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Jai Ram said that despite having a majority in the Rajya Sabha elections, the Congress candidate lost, on the basis of morality the CM should have resigned on the same day. “After the defeat in the Rajya Sabha elections, Congress expelled 15 BJP MLAs from the Assembly, if 15 BJP MLAs had not been suspended, the budget would not have been passed and the government would have fallen on the same day. The government has lost its moral right to remain in power,” he said.

He said that three Independent MLAs have submitted their resignations to the state assembly speaker, but they have not been accepted.

Sudhir Sharma, while addressing the gathering said, “When the Congress government came into power, we anticipated a positive transformation. However, over the past 14 months, the government’s actions have halted the development, the elected representatives were humiliated, and neglected party workers.”

“Now, with the opportunity presented by the upcoming bypolls, we are committed to working cohesively as a family during the election and continuing our efforts towards the welfare of the people. Our decision to join BJP is driven by our dedication to serving the community,” he said.

Sharma was among six Congress legislators who voted in favour of the BJP candidate in Rajya Sabha polls in February. They were disqualified later for violating the party whip, following which they joined BJP. They all will now contest bypolls on BJP tickets.