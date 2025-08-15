Himachal Congress holds candle march

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday took out a candle march on Thursday accusing the BJP of “weakening democracy” and “stealing votes” in various states. The protest was held as per the directions of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) (File)

Led by HPCC president Pratibha Singh and deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, the march began from Lower Bazaar and culminated at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on The Ridge. The protest was held under the slogan “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” as per the directions of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Speaking to reporters, Pratibha Singh alleged that the BJP had “stolen votes” in Karnataka and Maharashtra, disrespecting the people’s mandate, and was now planning to replicate this “game” in Bihar. She said that revelations by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on alleged vote theft in those states had not been satisfactorily addressed by the Election Commission.

Singh announced that the party would hold rallies from August 22 to September 7 and a signature campaign from September 15 to October 15 across the country under the “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” banner.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri stressed the need for a digital voter list to ensure fair elections, calling Rahul Gandhi’s demand “entirely justified.” “This is not a political issue but a commitment to uphold the Constitution, transparency, and public trust,” he said.