Himachal Congress holds protest over Amit Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar

The state Congress president and former MP Pratibha Singh on Thursday demanded Union minister Amit Shah’s apology for his remarks in Rajya Sabha about B R Ambedkar, which the party claimed to be an “insult” of the leader. She also demanded that Shah should also apologise for his comments. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu along with Congress legislators staged protest against the Union home minister Amit Shah statement on Bhimrao Ambedkar outside the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in Dharamshala on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Different units of Congress held protest in different districts of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday seeking apology and resignation of Union home minister.

Pratibha, during her interaction with media persons in Shimla, accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of being against the Constitution of the country and its creator Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

“The way home minister Amit Shah has insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar inside the Parliament, he has no moral right to remain a minister. He should apologise to the country and immediately resign from his post,” said Pratibha.

Pratibha said, “All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and the leaders of the India Alliance were pushed outside the Parliament, these leaders were stopped from entering the Parliament, this is an attempt to kill democracy. Congress strongly condemns this act.”

All India Congress Committee Secretary and co-in-charge of state affairs Vidit Chaudhary said, “BJP, including Amit Shah, should apologise for insulting Baba Sahib. Until BJP apologises, Congress will continue its protest. Insulting Baba Sahib is an insult to the entire country and the Constitution, which can never be tolerated.”