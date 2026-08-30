Himachal targets posting 90% medical staff in all govt colleges by December 31

The Himachal Pradesh government has set a target of posting 90% medical, para-medical and other supporting staff in all the government medical colleges across the state by December 31, 2026. Referring to the HIMCARE scheme implemented during the previous BJP government, the CM alleged that bills were prepared for ovary operations on men, which, he said, pointed towards a major scam. (HT File)

This was said by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday as he announced the opening of a new sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) office at Dadasiba in Jaswan-Pragpur assembly constituency of Kangra district. He said that the notification for the new office would be issued shortly.

To strengthen healthcare services in the area, he also announced that necessary provisions would be made to ensure round-the-clock functioning of the community health centre (CHC) at Kasba Kotla. He said that there was only 35% staff in the medical colleges of the state during the BJP regime.

He said Himachal Pradesh could have become self-reliant by 2027, had the revenue deficit grant (RDG) not been discontinued. He said the state government was nevertheless making concerted efforts to move Himachal Pradesh rapidly towards self-reliance. He said that Himachal Pradesh had been receiving RDG since 1952, but its discontinuation by the Centre had caused an annual financial loss of approximately ₹8,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore to the state.

“The government was closing the ‘backdoors of corruption’ and formulating welfare-oriented policies for the benefit of the people,” he said. The CM alleged that public money was misused during the previous BJP government.

“Around 5,000 bighas of land in the Baddi area of Solan district was allotted to industrialists close to the BJP under a customised package without registration,” Sukhu alleged, saying that the state government was considering cancellation of the land allotment and that if no work had been undertaken on the allotted land, the allotment would be cancelled.

Referring to the HIMCARE scheme implemented during the previous BJP government, the CM alleged that bills were prepared for ovary operations on men, which, he said, pointed towards a major scam.

He also alleged that benami transactions took place during the expansion of Kangra airport and the state government had ordered an inquiry into the matter. “If irregularities would be established, the land would be confiscated and distributed among the poor,” he said, appealing to the people of the state to extend their cooperation in the government’s fight against corruption.

The CM addressed a public gathering at Dadasiba after releasing financial assistance under the Mukhyamantri Matsya Samman Nidhi Yojana to 1,012 fisher families. An amount of ₹3,500 per family was transferred directly into their bank accounts through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mechanism.

State’s first ozone-based drinking water project in Dehra announced

Sukhu on Saturday announced that Himachal Pradesh’s first ozone-based drinking water treatment project was being established in the Dehra area to ensure the supply of clean and safe drinking water to people. He said that for the project, the state government has allocated ₹46 crore.

Sukhu said this while addressing people at Baddal Thor in Dehra assembly constituency of Kangra district. He said that similar ozone-based water treatment projects would subsequently be established across the state to ensure safe drinking water. He also announced the opening of a veterinary hospital at Baddal Thor to strengthen veterinary services in the area.

AIIMS-level ayurvedic institution to come up in Hamirpur

The state government is working towards establishing an AIIMS-level ayurvedic institution in Hamirpur district for which land had been identified. The CM said that the land measuring around 74 bighas had been identified for the proposed institution and the bidding process had also been initiated. He said that Himachal Pradesh had become one of the five shortlisted states for the project.

He said that an Allied and Health Care Medical College would also be established in Hamirpur and efforts were being made to start the institution at the earliest. Sukhu made this announcement after laying the foundation stone of the building of Government Senior Secondary School, Nadaun in Hamirpur district to be constructed at a cost of ₹17.52 crore. Sukhu also announced the construction of a new ghat along the Beas river near Nadaun bridge at the cost of ₹250 crore.