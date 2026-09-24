Hisar man gets 20-yr jail, ₹1L fine for minor’s rape

A local court in Hisar on Wednesday sentenced a man to 20 years in prison and imposed a fine of ₹1.05 lakh for raping a minor girl after taking her from her village to Chandigarh. The girl also told the police that the accused had allegedly raped her at her home around two months before the May 9 incident. (HT Photo for representation)

Additional district and sessions judge Sunil Jindal pronounced the sentence after finding the accused, who is from Hisar, guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the information, the Narnaund police had registered a case under the POCSO Act and other relevant provisions in 2022 on the complaint of the girl, who was studying in Class 11 at the time of the incident.

According to the prosecution, on the night of May 9, 2022, when the victim was sleeping at her home, the accused knocked on her window and allegedly lured her outside. He first took her to his aunt’s house and later travelled with her by motorcycle to Rohtak, where he left the motorcycle near the railway station. The accused then allegedly took the girl by train to Chandigarh. In the evening, he allegedly raped her at a park in Chandigarh.

While they were returning by train, the girl disclosed the incident to railway police when the train stopped at Jakhal railway station. The police took both of them into custody and brought them to the Narnaund police station before informing her family. Her statement was subsequently recorded.

The girl also told the police that the accused had allegedly raped her at her home around two months before the May 9 incident. She alleged that he later blackmailed her over the phone. Following the accused’s arrest, Hisar police conducted an investigation and presented evidence and the girl’s statements before the court.