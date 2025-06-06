Hisar sexual abuse case: Two girls record statement against accused

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the sexual abuse of minor girls in a village in Hisar’s Hansi, two of the victims, aged 11 and 13, came forward and recorded their statements with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Hisar on Thursday. The official claimed that the girls revealed that the accused sexually assaulted the them and uploaded videos of the act online. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, Somnath, was sent to judicial custody by a Hisar court on Wednesday and his Common Service Centre (CSC) in the village has been sealed, said a senior police official, who wished not to be named.

Somnath is suffering from disability and ran a Common Service Centre (CSC) in the village, had been exploiting the victims for approximately five years, the official added.

The official claimed that the girls revealed that the accused sexually assaulted the them and uploaded videos of the act online.

“The accused continued the ordeal after uploading their videos. Electronic gadgets recovered from him confirmed that he was involved in creating, storing, and sharing child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The accused has exploited nearly 10 girls and a few women,” the official said.

The CBI arrested Somnath from his residence in Hisar and recovered incriminating gadgets on Tuesday. It found he allegedly raped, sexually assaulted, threatened and used multiple children for pornography.

The agency said it registered a case on May 29 after detecting Somnath’s activities while examining videos and images on the Interpol’s International Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) database.

Somanth’s cousin Virender said that they don’t know about the case and the accused used to live alone for the last ten-years.

“Before running a common service centre in the village, he ran a grocery shop in the village and we suspect that he might have started a heinous act from there. The villagers are shocked after hearing the news. Earlier, we had sympathy for him but now people are mum,” a local revealed.