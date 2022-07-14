Hisar thermal plant protest: Deadlock ends after six days
The six-day deadlock between the Hisar administration and Khedar residents was resolved on Wednesday evening after the officials agreed to the protesters demands. Residents of Khedar and adjoining villages have been protesting against the new guidelines issued by the ministry of power to stop giving free ash to farmers, which they have been getting for the last several years.
Earlier in the day scores of farmers and locals gathered at a protest site near the thermal power plant where BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Singh Charuni and others were present.
Tikait had warned the administration to resolve the issue by accepting agitators’ demands or brace for an intensified agitation. As scores of people from Haryana started reaching Khedar, police removed the barricades installed at various entry points in the village.
A 56-year-old farmer was killed and four others, including three cops, had sustained injuries when a tractor driver allegedly tried to ram his vehicle into a barricade, but ran over them during the protest outside Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant at Khedar on Friday, forcing the police to use water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.
Farmer leader Suresh Koth said the administration has accepted their demand to provide a government job on deputy commissioner’s rate to the next kin of the deceased farmer and appropriate financial assistance, release of four persons arrested for the violence and quashing an FIR registered against 800 protesters.
“The administration has also agreed to give water and electricity to Khedar residents from the thermal power plant. The gaushala will get ₹37 per tonne from the ash being sold by thermal plant authorities. The farmer’s body was kept at gaushala and his body will be cremated after the release of four persons,” he added.
Hisar deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni said the deadlock ended after both sides held deliberations peacefully. “We have urged the protesters to cremate the deceased’s body and lift the dharna,” she added.
-
Yamunanagar | Former SHO among four booked for extortion, graft
Two months after an Ambala-based liquor contractor filed a complaint against seven cops, four of them including an ex-SHO were booked on charges of extortion and corruption in Yamunanagar on Tuesday. They were identified as inspector Ramphal, assistant sub-inspector Jitender, exempted assistant sub-inspectors (s) Surender Kumar and Praveen Kumar. Ramphal, who was the former station in-charge, is currently posted at state vigilance bureau, Karnal, while the other three are deputed at Sadhaura police station.
-
Haryana Congress leaders meet Governor, express concern over threat calls to MLAs
Haryana Congress MLAs, led by Congress legislature party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Governor, highlighting the matter of threat calls being made to several legislators in the state. In the last few days, six MLAs -- Renu Bala, Sanjay Singh, Surendra Pawar, Kuldeep Vats, Subhash Gangoli, Maman Khan and their families have received threat calls.
-
Karnal Medical University to get operational from January next year
Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayay University of Health Sciences at Kutail village will be made operational from January next year, Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said on Wednesday. The announcement came after a review meeting, in which officials associated with the project said 70% work has been completed and the pending work will be completed by December this year.
-
2 Himachal cops grilled in constable paper leak scam
Two months after it sent questionnaires to police officers assigned responsibilities for conducting the now scrapped constable recruitment examination, sleuths grilled two senior officers for two days regarding the paper leak. “As the officers' responses to the questionnaire were unsatisfactory, two senior officers were questioned for two days,” said head of the Special Investigation Team probing the matter, Madhusudhan Sharma. At the district level, the recruitment committee was headed by the range IG or DIG.
-
Scholarship scheme: File affidavit on probe deadline: HP high court to CBI
Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to file an affidavit on when it will complete its probe into a 2018 case of alleged irregularities in a centrally-funded post-matric scholarship scheme for reserved categories. A bench comprising Chief Justice A A Sayed and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed the order on a writ petition filed by one Shyam Lal. The counsel for the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a fresh status report.
