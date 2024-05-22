 Hit-and-run accident leaves biker injured in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
Hit-and-run accident leaves biker injured in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 22, 2024 09:14 AM IST

A car coming from behind overtook the victim from left side and the driver, without signalling, abruptly turned right towards the Sector 16/17 dividing road, ramming the motorcycle in the process

In a hit-and-run incident, a motorcyclist sustained injuries after being struck by an unidentified car near the Sector 22/23/16/17 light point on the intervening night of May 6 and 7.

The complainant stated that he was returning home from Sector 45 on his motorcycle at around 1 am when the accident occurred. (iStock)
The complainant stated that he was returning home from Sector 45 on his motorcycle at around 1 am when the accident occurred. (iStock)

A case, on the complaint of Khuda Ali Sher resident, Sahil, was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 17 police station.

The complainant stated that he was returning home from Sector 45 on his motorcycle at around 1 am when the accident occurred. According to his statement, he was coming from the Sector 17 bus stand side and had stopped at a red light at the Sector 16 cricket stadium roundabout. As the light turned green, he continued straight towards the Sector 16/23 dividing road. Suddenly, a car coming from behind overtook him from left side and the driver, without signalling, abruptly turned right towards the Sector 16/17 dividing road, ramming the motorcycle in the process.

Sahil fell to the ground along with his motorcycle. The car driver stopped his vehicle a short distance away from the accident spot, and along with two companions helped Sahil to his feet. When he requested to be taken to the hospital, the driver and his friends fled the scene before revealing their identities or the car’s registration number.

He then called his brother-in-law, who arrived at the scene and contacted the police. A PCR van transported him to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16, where he received treatment for his injuries.

An investigation in the matter is underway, and police are searching for accused.

