Hooda blames BJP-JJP for farmers’ deaths during stir

Sharpening his attack against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Jannayak Janata party, leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday accused the coalition government of the death of farmers and labourers during the 2020-21 farm stir. Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda addressing a rally in Sirsa. (HT)

The Congress leaders observed two minutes silence to pay a tribute to farmers who died during farm agitation.

Addressing a rally at Sirsa , Hooda said that the BJP-JJP government was responsible for the farmers’ movement and death of over 750 farmers during the stir.

“This government lathi-charged the farmers, showered them with cold water in winter and put nails on the roads, but they do not know that no one can suppress the voice of the farmers. This government had brought such laws which would have ruined the farmers, but the farmers saved the grains from going into the coffers of the rich. The government has failed to implement the minimum support price (MSP) promise made to farmers,” Hooda added.

The former chief minister Hooda announced to give one job each to the family of the farmers who sacrificed their lives during the farm agitation, if the Congress is voted to power.

“When the Congress government is formed in the state, a national farmers movement memorial will be built in Haryana in the memory of 750 farmers and farm workers,” he added.

Hooda said that during the Congress government , he waived off farmers’ electricity bills worth ₹1,600 crore, and loans worth ₹2,136 crore, and reduced the interest on crop loans from 14 % to zero %.

“Plots of 100 square yards were given, scholarships were given to school children but the present government has stopped all the schemes. Backward class creamy layer limit was reduced from ₹8 lakh to ₹6 lakh. Our government has recruited sanitation workers, watchmen and other employees, but they continue to be temporary,” he added.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of betraying farmers by not implementing recommendations of Swaminathan Commission and failing to provide two crore jobs to youths.

“ The BJP government has betrayed farmers, youths, wrestlers, army men, sanitation workers, women, government employees, traders and other sections of the society,” he added.