HP assembly winter session Day 1: Opposition, govt spar over delayed panchayat polls

Training guns at each other, the legislators from the Congress-led state government and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sparred over the delay in panchayat elections on the first day of the winter session of Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly, which began in Dharamshala on Wednesday. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu meets LoP Jai Ram Thakur on Day 1 of the winter session in Dharamshala on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The Opposition mounted its criticism of the state government over the delay in polls. Soon after the session began, BJP MLA Randhir Sharma moved an adjournment motion, under Rule 67, seeking a discussion on the delay in Panchayat polls, which was accepted by the speaker. While opposition BJP MLAs alleged that the Congress government is running away from polls, chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told the house that panchayat polls will be conducted within the framework of the law.

The elections, for over 3,500 gram panchayats in the state, are due for December 2025-January 2026. The term of the present panchayats will end on January 31. The state government, citing “extensive damage to both private and government properties in the districts” as well as to roads during monsoon, in October, had told the state election commission to postpone the panchayat and local bodies elections in the state “till things improve on the ground”. In an order issued under the Disaster Management Act, chief secretary-cum-chairman of the state executive committee Sanjay Gupta said, “Keeping in view the adverse situation of the damaged roads and public and private property, elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions will be held only after restoration of proper connectivity throughout the state.”

The Leader of Opposition (LoP), Jai Ram Thakur, attacking the state government, said, “The Congress government is delaying the panchayat elections because they know that the results will not be in their favour. In the last three years, they have done nothing for the development and welfare of the state. There is a resentment among people against the government.”

Thakur alleged that the Congress is using the disaster to run away from panchayat elections. Everyone has lost faith in this government and they understand their intentions. “I urge the government to rethink this and hold the panchayat polls on time because their delay is against the spirit of democracy,” he said.

Hitting back, CM Sukhu said, “Congress is the biggest protector of the Constitution, and the party provided reservation for women in panchayati raj institutions. The Opposition should ready itself for panchayat elections. During the previous BJP government’s tenure, the Shimla municipal corporation elections were delayed by nine months.”

BJP MLA Randhir Sharma, who moved the adjournment motion, said, “The government is even confronting the State Election Commission, which is a threat to democracy. The government is neither clarifying when the elections will be held nor cooperating with the commission to initiate the election process. In such a situation, it is natural for people to question the intentions of the government. There is widespread confusion among the public,” he said.

Congress legislators, during the discussion, highlighted that the state suffered widespread damage due to disasters during the monsoon, and relief and rehabilitation work remains the key priority. Congress MLA Suresh Kumar said that the state has been reeling under disasters and that people who have lost their homes need rehabilitation. “We are not afraid of holding panchayat elections, and there is no confrontation between the state government and the State Election Commission. The commission is doing its job, and the government is carrying out its own responsibilities.”

He added, “What we need right now is a discussion on relief and rehabilitation for disaster-affected families. Prime Minister Modi visited the state and announced ₹1,500 crore in relief, but the state has not received anything from the Centre so far. That should have been the real issue for debate.”

Congress MLA Chander Shekhar further said, “Many roads are yet to be restored, and some have completely disappeared. Nearly 1,500 schools have been damaged in the disaster, and polling booths are supposed to be set up in these school buildings.”

Cong holds protest against MLA facing POCSO case

BJP MLA from Churah assembly constituency Hans Raj, who is facing a POCSO case, did not attend the day one of the assembly winter session. The 42-year-old MLA had moved the court after a woman had filed a complaint at the women’s police station, Chamba, on November 7, accusing the legislator of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor. A local court in Chamba has extended his interim anticipatory bail till November 27. Congress legislators also held a sit-in protest against the BJP MLA in the Vidhan Sabha premises on Wednesday. ‘Save the Girl Child’ slogans were raised against the accused MLA.

BJP legislators criticise govt over Mandi event

On the first day of the assembly winter session, the BJP legislators criticised the state government for its planned event in Mandi to mark its three-year tenure completion on December 11. BJP MLA from Sarkaghat, Dalip Thakur, said, “Instead of celebrating the completion of three years in Mandi, the need is to provide assistance to those affected by the disaster. Mandi saw heavy destruction due to disasters and even people’s houses were damaged. Is this why the Congress government is celebrating in Mandi?,” he said. However, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu clarified that this not a celebration as claimed by BJP legislators in Mandi on the completion of three years of the government, but we will present our vision.