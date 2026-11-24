Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that while Himachal Pradesh was pushing for green energy, diesel buses would continue to be required to ensure uninterrupted transport services in remote, inaccessible and difficult mountainous regions. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flags off an electric bus service from Majhiyar village on the Sera Road route, in Hamirpur district. (@CMOFFICEHP) more

The chief minister said the state’s geographical conditions were different, making diesel buses necessary in certain areas.

“Particularly in areas where the operation of electric buses could pose technical or geographical challenges, diesel buses would remain important. Accordingly, the government would adopt a balanced combination of electric and diesel buses to strengthen the public transport system across the state,” the chief minister said on Monday while inaugurating the new bus route at Majhyar in Nadaun area of Hamirpur district. The new route will connect Sera with Hamirpur.

The new route will particularly benefit patients and their attendants visiting Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Jol Sappad, besides facilitating students, employees and other daily commuters in reaching their destinations.

Sukhu said that the state government was making concerted efforts to modernise public transport and make it more economical and environment-friendly to protect the environment. He said that the government had envisioned making Himachal Pradesh a green energy state in its very first budget and accordingly prioritised the promotion of electric mobility.

The chief minister said that the state government was committed to making the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) financially self-reliant and sustainable.

“The HRTC had to bear substantial financial liabilities on account of pensions, salaries and other expenses. Therefore, it was essential to reduce its operational costs. Compared to diesel buses, electric buses were more economical to operate, which would help improve the financial health of the corporation,” he said.

He said that the state government would procure 1,000 electric buses and the process would continue in the coming years to ensure the gradual transition of the HRTC towards electric mobility.