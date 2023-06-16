Chandigarh: Mercury dips, showers to return from tomorrow

After 2.8 mm rain in the city during the day, a lull is expected on Friday before another spell of showers is expected to hit the city from Saturday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. Residents enjoy the breezy weather at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

As per IMD, remnants of cyclone Biparjoy are expected to reach the region around Saturday and rain is likely in the city on Saturday and Sunday due to this. The cyclone will be weakened and wind speeds can go up to 40-50 km/h during this.

Due to rain and cloudy weather, the maximum temperature fell from 37.9°C on Wednesday to 34°C on Thursday. The minimum temperature went up from 22.8°C on Wednesday to 24.9°C on Thursday. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 37°C and 38°C while minimum will stay between 25°C and 27°C.