In Chandigarh, 8,000 senior citizens above 70 enrolled under ABPM-JAY

Within two months of its launch on October 29, 2024, nearly 8,000 senior citizens aged 70 and above in Chandigarh have been registered under the expanded Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPM-JAY), according to the UT health department. Under the expanded Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, all senior citizens aged 70 and above are issued the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, offering ₹ 5 lakh of free health cover annually for secondary and tertiary care. (HT file photo for representation)

The initiative, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to provide free health care benefits to senior citizens across the country.

Under the scheme’s expansion, all senior citizens aged 70 and above are issued the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card (AVVC), offering ₹5 lakh of free health cover annually for secondary and tertiary care. Senior citizens already covered under ABPM-JAY receive an additional top-up of ₹5 lakh, exclusively for themselves.

Beneficiaries of schemes like the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) and Ayushman CAPF must choose between their current benefits or ABPM-JAY. Private insurance holders and employees’ state insurance members are also eligible.

The card provides access to treatments for 2,000 medical procedures, covering pre-existing conditions from day one. Registration is simple and can be done via the Ayushmaan app using Aadhaar KYC. Assistance is available at government hospitals, dispensaries and 27 special camps across the city.

Chandigarh has around 40,000 senior citizens and efforts are ongoing to ensure maximum enrolment, according to a senior health official. Hospitals like Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, have already performed knee replacement surgeries under this scheme, and the card is valid across India at empanelled hospitals.

PGI leads in Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh, has played a key role in the success of the scheme, treating over 1.25 lakh patients for complex procedures, such as cancer therapy, neurosurgery and kidney transplants, all free of cost. In 2023-24 alone, over 32,000 beneficiaries received treatments worth ₹130 crore.

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal said, “PGIMER leads all Union Territories in healthcare services under Ayushman Bharat.” This initiative aims to provide much-needed financial relief and quality healthcare to senior citizens nationwide.

How to register

To access health coverage, senior citizens need to register on the PMJAY portal “https://beneficiary.nha.gov.in/” or on the Ayushman app. Those who have an Ayushman card already will also have to apply again on the portal or app and complete their eKYC for a new card. Alternatively, beneficiaries can visit government hospitals, dispensaries and 27 special camps in Chandigarh to register.

Empaneled government hospitals in Chandigarh

PGIMER

Civil Hospital, Manimajra

Civil Hospital, Sector 22

Civil Hospital, Sector 45

Dhanwantry Ayurvedic Hospital

GMCH, Sector 32, and

GMSH, Sector 16.

Empaneled private hospitals

Amar Shakti Eye and Gynae Clinic

ARV Health Care Pvt Ltd

Bansal Eye and Retina Centre

Bedi Hospital

Chaitanya Hospital

CHD City Hospital

Dasam Kirat Dialysis Centre Pvt Ltd

Dharam Hospital

Dr Ashok Sharma’s Cornea Centre

Dr KP Eye Care Centre

Eden Critical Care Hospital Ltd

Global health care

Grover Eye Laser & ENT Hospital

Healing Hospital and Institute of Paramedical Sciences

Kare Partners Heart Centre

Landmark Hospital

Mukat Hospital & Heart Institute

Neeraj Eye hospital

Nimbus Eye Centre

Rahi Care Pvt Ltd, and

Santokh Hospital.