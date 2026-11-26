Three persons, including a local Shiv Sena leader, allegedly hacked a 47-year-old property dealer to death in Jalandhar’s Makhdoom Pura area on Tuesday night, even chopping off his fingers before fleeing, police said. The victim, Kuldeep Thakur, alias Lucky Thakur, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons while standing in a shop. (HT) more

The victim, Kuldeep Thakur, alias Lucky Thakur, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons while standing in a shop. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Acting swiftly following the murder, police arrested the accused, Narinder Thapar, a Shiv Sena leader, his brother Deepak Rana and their woman associate.

Jalandhar commissioner of police Satinder Singh said initial investigation and examination of the complainant’s statement revealed old rivalry as the cause behind the murder.

“The dispute originated over the association of the deceased’s 16-year-old son with the sons of Narinder Thapar. It was alleged that, owing to this enmity, the assailants launched a fatal attack on Thakur and fled from the spot,” he said.

Singh said Thapar had a criminal history, with 12 cases registered against him in different police stations, while two cases were registered against his brother.