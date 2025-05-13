Jammu and Kashmir: Border residents still sceptical about US-brokered ceasefire

“What Pakistan did to us was unimaginable...” said Vinod Kumar, 51, of Poonch, calling Pakistani shelling from May 7 to 10 a ‘living hell’. People stand near the debris of a projectile retrieved, in Poonch on Monday. (ANI)

People living close to the Line of Control (LoC) and in Poonch and Rajouri towns, have begin their journey home but are still sceptical about US brokered ceasefire.

“I returned yesterday to my home with my family from Jammu but majority of the Hindus have not returned yet,” Vinod Kumar added.

Kumar said, following intense shelling by Pakistan, people from Poonch town had fled to Jammu. “Since I have an underground bunker in my house, I along with my family shift in it during night because we still feel uncertain about US brokered ceasefire,” he added.

Kumar, a teacher by profession, had fled to Jammu on May 8. “My house has been left pock-marked by Pak shelling. Window panes and doors have been shattered,” he said.

Jamrodh Singh, nephew of Amrik Singh, who was killed in Pak shelling, said, “My uncle died before us. We are still not able to cope up with the harsh reality that we have lost him. Who will look after his daughter and son.”

Singh said, “The government had declared mock drill for May 7 but launched strikes in the night. No sirens rang ...no information was given to the people to take precautionary measures. At least people in border areas should have been alerted.” He demanded that a government job and adequate compensation be given to his uncle’s family.

Another resident of Poonch town, Krishan Singh said that people still lived in fear. “People in the town are observing self imposed blackouts,” he said.

“In the night, we take all possible precautions. Poonch town wears deserted look in the evening. There is self-imposed blackout. Shops shut early and traffic goes off road,” he said.

He informed that people, who have single storey house were spending nights with neighbours having double storied houses.

In Rajouri, situation is not different. “Very few people have come back to Rajouri town and those who lives in villages along the LoC aren’t spending nights in their houses,” said Mohammad Wasim.

“Since Pakistan rained mortar shells in the past four days and they can’t be trusted, we tend to our cattle and do other domestic chores during the day before falling back to a relative’s house in the evening,” he added.

Fear is still there, can’t trust Pak

In Mendhar town, Bhupinder Singh said, “While Hindus have not returned to the town, Muslims, who hailed from far off villages have fallen back.”

Singh had to take his 75-year-old bed-ridden mother to Jammu for her medical treatment. “I had to take my mother to GMC Jammu. She has multiple health issues. Since situation has started de-escalating, I may take her to Jammu tomorrow,” he said.

However, Ashok Kumar of Khour, who returned home on Sunday, was shocked to see all his cattle lying dead.

“What sort of ceasefire agreement was it. These Pakistanis can never be trusted. I have lost three buffaloes in Pak firing and my house has been substantially damaged,” he said.

The fear can be witnessed on the international border as well.

“We have returned to our house in Abdullian and have started our normal life but a sense of fear keeps lurking us,” said Sunita Devi of Abdullian.