Jammu Sikh man murder: Family blocks highway, demands CBI probe

In a recent development in the murder of a 40-year-old Sikh man in Greater Kailash area of Jammu on Tuesday, taking string cognisance of the matter, Jammu district administration slapped Public Safety Act (PSA), with stringent bail conditions, on land grabber Ravinder Kumar, alias Gola Shah. Angry mob, including family and relatives of the deceased, blocked Kaluchak road on Jammu-Pathankot national highway and demanded a CBI probe into the killing, said a police office. (iStock)

The 40-year-old Sikh man, identified as Avtar Singh, son of Balbir Singh, was hit on his head with an iron rod following a dispute between two parties over a piece of land in the presence of a police party.

Singh had bled profusely and died later due to excessive bleeding.

Angry mob, including family and relatives of the deceased, blocked Kaluchak road on Jammu-Pathankot national highway and demanded a CBI probe into the killing, said a police officer.

“On Thursday, people blocked the main road. The traffic remained blocked for several hours. The family members demanded that a CBI probe be conducted into the case,” said a police officer.

Greater Kailash police post in-charge Puneet Sharma and station house officer Gangyal police station, inspector Harvinder Singh have already been suspended in connection with the murder.

“On application of the deceased’s relative, FIR No. 39/2024 at Police Station Gangyal U/s 302, 323, 347, 147 IPC got registered. The investigation started immediately and the main persons (totalling 7 currently) related to the incident have been detained for questioning so far. More arrests are underway as facts are coming to light. Thenotorious land mafia have been tracked down and booked accordingly for their role in the conspiracy,” said Jammusenior superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar had said in a statement on Wednesday.

“A special investigation team headed by sub divisional police officer, Gandhi Nagar, has been constituted to investigate the case,” said a senior police officer.

On Wednesday, the body of the victim was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

Till now the police have taken seven people into custody.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Sikh community led by Ajit Singh, chairman of the J&K Sikh Coordination Committee on Thursday called on lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar and demanded justice.

He was accompanied by victim’s father Balbir Singh. Director general of police RR Swain was also present in the meeting.

Singh’s video, shot in a mobile phone, wherein he could be seen holding his head and telling that he has been seriously hit has gone viral on social sites.

Before dying, Avtar Singh could be seen saying in the video that he had purchased the land in 2008 and had valid land documents with him and that police post in-charge and station house officer hobnobbed with the goons, who attacked him and his family