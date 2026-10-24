Jhota murder case: No breakthrough in talks as family stands firm on CM, DGP resignations

The third round of talks by a Punjab government-appointed panel of three IAS officers with the family of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota and the Insaaf Committee on Friday failed to make much progress as the protesters continued to stick to their demand for resignations by chief minister Bhagwant Mann and state police chief Gaurav Yadav as a precondition for allowing the autopsy. Slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota (HT File)

For 10 days since the October 13 murder, Jhota’s body has remained in the Mansa civil hospital mortuary without an autopsy, with the family demanding accountability before allowing the investigation to proceed.

“The family has agreed to the unanimous decision of the Insaaf Committee that without the two resignations, Jhota’s autopsy and cremation will not be allowed,” said Manik Goyal, a member of the Insaaf Committee, which has been spearheading the agitation.

He urged the Punjab government to send the state cabinet or a panel empowered to decide on the resignation demands.

Jhota’s widow, Manpreet Kaur, said the chief minister and the director general of police (DGP) were responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation, which led to her husband’s murder in broad daylight.

Of the 14-point demands submitted by the protesters, the state government has agreed to 12. Goyal said the officials’ panel had given an assurance, but they will wait for official notifications.

The Insaaf Committee has also called for burning brooms, the electoral symbol of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Sunday as a mark of protest.

After SHO, DSP, drug inspector also suspended

Special secretary for housing and urban development Apneet Riyait, who is leading negotiations on behalf of the state, said after the suspension of the Mansa station house officer (SHO) Beant Kaur, the Punjab government had also placed Mansa deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harjinder Singh Gill and drug inspector Neeraj Kumar under suspension.

It was for the first time on Friday that the state authorities officially confirmed the suspension of the DSP and an official from the drug department. SHO Beant Kaur was suspended two days after the murder following allegations of police negligence.

Riyait said most of the demands raised by the family and their supporters, including providing security for the family, action against unauthorised sales of drugs and ₹5 lakh compensation to four persons who suffered gunshot wounds in the firing incident that killed Jhota, had been accepted.

She said the state government also recommended a CBI probe as demanded by the family and the federal agency had started the investigation. Riyait said that during the Friday meeting, the family was assured that the state will recommend the CBI to put the trial in a fast-track court.

“We have given the committee a written response detailing the demands that have been fulfilled. They will now discuss it in their meeting,” she said.

Responding to the family’s demand to regulate the sale of pregabalin capsules, Riyait said the drug had been included in Schedule H1 and its sale would not be permitted without a doctor’s prescription from November 12 this year.

“Further, in an ongoing drive against the unauthorised sale of drugs in Mansa, authorities have cancelled the drug licences of three chemists while suspending the licence of another. Four such shops have been sealed for various violations,” she shared.

Regarding the demand to construct a trauma centre in Jhota’s memory, Riyait said it would be done when such a medical facility is planned for Mansa.

Jhota was shot dead on October 13 inside a medical store in a crowded marketplace in Mansa. He had confronted pharmacy owner Ashwani Kumar over the alleged illegal sale of prescription drugs to an elderly man while livestreaming the confrontation on Facebook. The firing also injured four people.

CBI gets 5 days to quiz accused chemist, 2 aides

Aarya Kumari

Mohali After taking over the murder probe on Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday secured five-day police remand of prime accused Ashwani Kumar and his two aides after producing them before a special judicial magistrate in Mohali. The court also granted four-day remand of Ashwani’s wife Neelam Rani.

The court directed the CBI to produce Ashwani, Vipin Garg and Laddi Singh on October 28 after their medical examination, while Neelam Rani is to be produced on October 27.

According to the court order, Punjab Police had arrested Ashwani Kumar and Vipin Garg on October 14, Neelam Rani on October 15, and Laddi Singh on October 16. They were subsequently lodged in Central Jail, Bathinda, and Central Jail, Ferozepur, before being brought to the Mohali court.

CBI inspector Sukhwinder Singh produced the four accused before the court after obtaining production warrants from the jails. Public prosecutor Lisa Grover represented the CBI, while advocate Sarabjot Singh Dhillon appeared for the accused through legal aid arranged by the District Legal Services Authority.

The CBI formally arrested the four accused in the case after taking over the investigation from Punjab Police.

The agency told the court that custodial interrogation was necessary to establish relevant facts and circumstances connected with the crime and to collect evidence, including electronic devices and digital records. The accused’s counsel opposed further custody, arguing that Punjab Police had already interrogated them and handed over the documents, information and electronic records collected during its investigation.

The court, however, allowed the CBI’s applications, citing that although Punjab Police had already interrogated them in custody, the agency would conduct a fresh investigation and collect evidence independently.

Punjab Police had initially registered an FIR at the Mansa City-2 police station on October 14 under charges relating to murder, attempt to murder, causing hurt, criminal conspiracy and common intention under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Arms Act.

The Punjab government consented to the CBI investigation on October 20, and the Centre extended the agency’s jurisdiction to Punjab the following day. The CBI re-registered the case on October 21.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Pharmacy Council has revoked the pharmacist registration of Ashwani Kumar. The accused’s pharmacist registration, issued on July 10, 2020, had been cancelled, said Punjab Pharmacy Council chairman Sunil Bansal.