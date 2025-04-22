Menu Explore
J&K CM reaches landslide-hit Ramban to assess situation

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Apr 22, 2025 05:40 AM IST

Earlier the day, the CM was in Srinagar said had announced that he will visit Ramban later in the day and hold a review meeting with officials there

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday reached Maroog in Ramban district to assess the ground situation in the aftermath of flash floods and landslides there a day ago.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (HT File)
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (HT File)

Omar was scheduled to visit the calamity-affected areas but bad weather did not allow helicopter operation. However, the CM travelled by road after he was informed that the Banihal sector of the highway has been cleared, officials said.

Braving fresh rains, Omar reached Maroog at around 5.30 pm and moved by foot towards the flood-hit areas to take stock of the situation, officials said.

Earlier the day, the CM was in Srinagar said had announced that he will visit Ramban later in the day and hold a review meeting with officials there.

Omar told reporters in Srinagar that after assessment the families affected from flash floods will be provided relief from PM’s Relief fund and other resources available with the J&K government and after rain and floods the priority is restoration of the national highway and helping people affected from the flash floods.

Omar said that deputy CM and two local legislators on Sunday visited the spot. “People of the affected areas will be provided adequate relief and compensation,” he said, adding that nobody will be allowed to do black marketing and the police has been asked to take stern action against the violators. He also urged the people to report any such incident to the authorities.

Meanwhile, Kashmir divisional commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said there is no shortage of essentials in the Valley. “We have adequate stocks of petrol, diesel, LPG and the national highway restoration will take three or four days and the climate is also showing good improvement.”

With PTI inputs

