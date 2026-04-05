J&K govt formulated R&R plan for Sawalkote hydro project: Javed Rana

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday informed the House that it has formulated a comprehensive rehabilitation and resettlement plan for the Sawalkote hydroelectric project, taking into account the extent of impact on the local communities. Jal Shakti minister Javed Rana. (File)

Minister for Jal Shakti, Javed Ahmed Rana, while replying to a question raised by MLA Pawan Kumar Gupta said that the rehabilitation plan included compensation measures for the landowners and a range of rehabilitation and resettlement entitlements in accordance with the standard practices for all affected districts.

“Therefore it won’t be prudent to say that Udhampur district is out of commensurate development benefits,” he said.

Rana informed the House that the project components fall across three districts of Ramban, Udhampur and Reasi, with Ramban district bearing the maximum submergence and emerging as the most affected district in the Union territory.

He further informed that out of the total land requirement of 1,401.35 hectares for the project, Ramban accounts for the largest share at 1,097.55 hectares, followed by Udhampur with 197 hectares and Reasi with 106.8 hectares.

With regard to submergence, it was informed that out of 1,158.75 hectares of total land, Ramban accounts for 1,030.55 ha (88.94%), Udhampur for 63 ha (5.44%) and Reasi for 65.2 ha.

The minister provided a detailed breakdown of project components across the three districts. He informed that the diversion tunnel, right abutment of the Dam and right bank tunnels fall under Reasi district, the adit of right bank tunnels, most of the submergence area and other construction facilities fall under Ramban district while the Powerhouse, main tunnel and left abutment of the Dam are located in Udhampur district.

Following suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) post- Pahalgam terror attack last year, the Centre fast-tracked clearances for the 1,856 megawatt Sawalkote hydroelectric project over Chenab River in Ramban district.

Despite being conceived way back in 1960s, the project, which will be the biggest hydroelectric project of J&K and third biggest in India, has not picked up desired momentum as it still remains entangled in procedural, technical and financial hurdles.

To be built by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Limited at an estimated cost of ₹31,380 crore, the run-of-the-river project will straddle Ramban, Reasi and Udhampur districts.

Year 2032 has been fixed as revised deadline but going by the delays, the project may miss it again.