J&K tax dept clocks 33% growth
Commissioner, state taxes, J&K, Rashmi SinghGST revenue collections from J&K (SGST) have shown 33.20% growth, surpassing the national average of 15% for the current financial year
: Jammu and Kashmir state taxes department has registered more than 33% growth surpassing the national average.
“Number of registered taxpayers in year 2017-18 was only 72,000 under GST which is now increased to more than 1.42 lakh. Moreover, from a modest average monthly collection of around 300 crores, the collection in the current financial year (2023-24) has crossed 683 crore while return filing percentage also show remarkable achievement with 97% dealers filing returns,” commissioner, state taxes, J&K, Rashmi Singh, said.
Highlighting other major accomplishments of the department, Rashmi said, “GST revenue collections from J&K (SGST) have shown 33.20% growth, surpassing the national average of 15% for the current financial year. Up to the end of October 2023, a total GST revenue (SGST & IGST) of 4811.09 crore has been realised, showing an overall growth of 20.31%”.
Terming National SKOCH award (Silver) 2023 a remarkable milestone, the commissioner said such prestigious accolades further encourage officials to work with more zeal and enthusiasm.
On Stamps, she said adoption of e-stamping system has led to better results in terms of accuracy, transparency, speed and maintaining a steady growth of around 11% in stamp revenue.
The commissioner also listed other achievements including sustained tax awareness campaign ‘kartavya’, setting up business intelligence unit, establishment of GST suvidha kendra/helpdesks in all districts, extension of e-way bills through suvidha kendra, MoU with Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for capacity building and knowledge exchange besides launching of awareness campaign ‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikar.
