J&K: Two militants surrender during encounter in Kulgam after parents’ plea
: Two recently recruited militants on Wednesday surrendered during an encounter in south Kashmir on pleas of their family members who had been brought to the encounter spot by the forces during the night.
The army said that the recently recruited module of Lashkar comprising Nadeem Abbas Bhat of Reshipura, Qaimoh and Kafeel Mir of Mirpura, Qaimoh, surrendered during an operation at Hadigam village in Kulgam district. “Based on specific input from police about the presence of unidentified terrorists in the general area of village Hadigam, Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by army and police on Tuesday at 11: 30 pm,” defence spokesman Colonel Imron Masuvi said.
Masuvi said that the cordon was laid by 1 am on Wednesday. “Search of the suspected houses commenced at 2:30 am, during which the terrorists opened fire on the forces from inside the house. At the same time, it was ascertained that both terrorists were newly recruited local youth and their families were desperate to get them back into the mainstream.”
The army spokesman said that forces showed restraint and did not engage the terrorists in spite of being under fire from them. “Terrorists were kept contained in the house with utmost restraint displayed by the army and police. The families of both terrorists were brought to the encounter site to appeal for their surrender. Repeated surrender appeals were made by the parents and security forces till morning. Both terrorists finally surrendered by laying down their arms in the morning. They were subsequently handed over to the police. Warlike stores were also recovered from their possession,” the spokesman said.
He said that the youths were brainwashed and tasked to carry out anti-national activities and killings at the behest of the LeT.
“Security forces remain committed to encouraging and facilitating the return of misguided youth from the path of terrorism,” he said.
Several videos in which family members and security officials requesting youths to surrender are viral on social media. In one of the videos, the mother of Nadeem using the public address system made several appeals to his son asking him to surrender. “Nadeem, I am your mother. If you have done something wrong, I will seek pardon from the officers. SSP and CO who are here with us are asking you to come out and surrender,” said the mother. Similar pleas were made by his father and the parents of another militant as well that resulted into the surrender of both the newly recruited militants.
Former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti thanked the security forces for extended support to families of youth.
“Two lives saved thanks to the efforts of their families & the support extended by security forces. These kinds of efforts must be continued so that youngsters who join militancy are given a second chance to live their lives,” tweeted Mehbooba Mufti.
Punjab CM for reducing training period of patwaris
Chandigarh : Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced to reduce the training period of newly recruited patwaris. Addressing the gathering during in a function to distribute district allotment letters to newly recruited 855 patwaris at the Municipal Bhawan in Chandigarh, the CM said the reduction in training period will enhance the efficiency of patwaris working in the field, thereby facilitating the common man.
Four newly sworn-in ministers take charge
Chandigarh : Four newly sworn-in cabinet ministers on Wednesday took charge at their offices in the civil secretariat on Wednesday. These ministers include local government and parliamentary affairs ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar, tourism and investment promotion minister Anmol Gagan Mann, minister of freedom fighter, defence services welfare, food processing and horticulture Fauja Singh Sarari and health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra.
‘Roll-down’ accidents claimed over 2,500 lives in last 5 years in HP
As many as 2,633 people have been killed in 'roll down' accidents in the last five years in Himachal Pradesh, mainly due to the absence of crash barriers along the roads, according to official data. In the total 3,020 'roll down' accidents, more than 6,700 people were injured, as per the analysis of data of accidents in the last five years done by the traffic, tourist and railway (TTR) wing of Himachal Pradesh police department.
Toronto to reinstate Sikh security guards fired over ‘no-beard’ policy
Toronto : The city of Toronto on Tuesday said it is making an exception to its “clean shave” directive for security personnel posted at shelters impacted by Covid-19, after nearly 100 Sikhs were removed from their posts for not meeting the requirement. Security agencies contracted by the city laid off or transferred Sikhs who refused to shave their beard for religious reasons. The matter was raised by the World Sikh Organisation.
Anti-Sikh riots: SIT arrests 2 more accused in Kanpur
The special investigation team of the Uttar Pradesh Police probing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases has arrested two more accused who were allegedly part of a mob that had set a house ablaze during the violence, which had left 127 people dead in Kanpur. Siddh Gopal Gupta, 66, and Jitendra Kumar Tiwari, 58, were arrested for murders of Gurmukh Singh and D Singh in Naubasta. A local court has sent them to 14-day judicial custody.
