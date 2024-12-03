J&K government will look into termination of two employees: Farooq Abdullah

Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said the government will look into the reasons behind the recent termination of two government employees. Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah (File)

Back in Kashmir after performing Umrah at Saudi Arabia, Abullah attended his first event in Srinagar and said he prayed for the country and safeguarding it from those who are promoting divisive agenda.

When asked about the recent termination of two government employees over alleged “terror links” by lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said the government will look into the matter. “The government will look into it and will find the reasons behind these terminations,” he told reporters.

Earlier, Abdullah addressed senior party leaders, workers, and functionaries at the NC headquarters. During his address, he emphasised on the need to prepare extensively for the forthcoming urban local bodies and panchayat elections.

“We should go for the selection of young and educated candidates to ensure efficient governance at all levels,” he told workers, highlighting the importance of grassroots engagement.

Abdullah said a government is strong only when the base of the party at the grassroots is robust, adding, “It is essential to strengthen the party cadres and work tirelessly at the grassroots level for the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The former CM also appealed to the Centre to implement robust safety measures to protect the sanctity of holy religious sites across the country.

He also expressed concern over the ongoing survey of the 800-year-old shrine of Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Dargah Sharif in Ajmer. Stressing its cultural and spiritual significance, NC president said that such sacred sites symbolize India’s shared heritage and play a vital role in preserving its secular ethos, adding, “These matters must be handled with utmost sensitivity as early as possible.”