J&K political leaders condemn assassination bid on Farooq Abdullah

Political leaders across party lines condemned the assassination bid on former J&K chief minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah in Jammu on Wednesday evening, and raised questions on the functioning of those maintaining security and law and order in the UT. An attempt on the life of Farooq, 88, was made when he was attending a marriage ceremony at Royal Park Greater Kailash, Jammu. (PTI)

Police said that there was an attempt on the life of Farooq, 88, when he was attending a marriage ceremony at Royal Park Greater Kailash, Jammu.

The security personnel, who were deployed with him, immediately swung into action and thwarted the attempt and pushed the assailant to the ground. Abdullah was accompanied by deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary and NC leader Nasir Aslam Wani when the incident happened.

The incident has triggered concern among political circles with demands of accountability from those maintaining law and order.

Expressing gratitude to the guards, Deputy CM said, “I have no words to express gratitude to police personnel especially my own guards and the guards of Nasir Aslam who saved lives. We experienced death very closely. We are all happy along with our tallest leader we all escaped safely. We should know why this attack took place. My security guards took the attacker the police station. So we need concrete answers not deviation tactics,” he told reporters in Jammu.

J&K Congress president Tariq Karra strongly condemned the incident. “Such acts of violence are deeply disturbing and raise serious concerns about the prevailing security scenario in the region,” he said.

“The increasing criminalisation and lawlessness cannot be ignored. Those entrusted with maintaining law and order must be held accountable,” he said.

Peoples Democratic Party president and former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti called it a security lapse. “Shocked to hear about the grave attack on Farooq sahab. Relieved to know that he’s safe and doing well. Hope police gets to the bottom of this very perturbing security lapse,” she said.

Seeking probe into the incident, senior CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami, said, “Strongly condemn the assassination bid on Farooq Sahab. Fortunately, he escaped unhurt. The incident demands a thorough probe,” he said.

Chief priest of Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, said, “News about the attempt on Farooq Sahib’s life at a function in Jammu is concerning and condemnable. Relieved to know that he escaped unhurt. This needs to be thoroughly probed,” he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party also came out condemning the firing incident. Sajid Yousuf Shah, BJP Media incharge in Kashmir, said that such violence was unacceptable. “Glad that he (Abdullah) and those accompanying him, including Dy CM Surinder Choudhary Sb & Nasir Aslam Wani Sb, are safe. Such acts of violence are unacceptable and have no place in our society. Prayers for everyone’s safety and protection,” he said.

NC passes condemnation resolution

The rank and file of the Jammu and Kashmir NC, led by party General Secretary Ali Mohammed Sagar on Thursday held a condemnation meeting against the assassination attempt on the life of party chief Farooq Abdullah.

The party in a statement said a unanimous resolution condemning the dastardly attack was passed by all those present, expressing deep concern and strong outrage over the attempt on the life of the veteran leader.

“The participants reiterated their unwavering faith in the leadership of Dr. Abdullah and described the attack as an assault on democratic values and the voice of the people. They emphasized that such acts of intimidation cannot weaken the resolve of the party workers or deter them from continuing their political struggle for the welfare and dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

A protest was held after a condemnation meeting in which party workers raised slogans in support of Farooq Abdullah and reaffirmed their commitment to stand firmly with the leadership of the party.