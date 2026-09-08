Kangana directs Kullu police to crack down on drug trade

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut on Monday expressed concern over the growing prevalence of drug abuse and directed the police department in Kullu to take effective measures to curb the menace and ensure strict legal action against those involved in the illegal trade. BJP MLA Lokinder Kumar welcoming MP Kangana Ranaut on her arrival in Kullu on Monday. (Deepak Sansta)

Ranaut was chairing the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA), to review the department-wise progress of various developmental and welfare schemes implemented by the central government.

Kangana directed officials to ensure that development schemes of the central and state governments are completed within the stipulated time frame and to a high standard of quality. She also directed them to ensure that the benefits of the schemes reach every eligible person. She said the objective of DISHA meetings was not merely to review the progress of schemes but also to ensure that their actual benefits reach people on the ground.

While reviewing decisions and suggestions made at the previous meeting, she directed officials to accord priority to pending matters. She appreciated the Planning Department’s efforts in implementing development works being carried out with funds sanctioned under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) and directed that the remaining works be completed at the earliest.

She said Kullu district had immense potential in agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries, natural farming and organic farming. She laid special emphasis on promoting crop diversification in the agriculture and horticulture sectors and encouraging more women to participate in these activities. She said it was essential to connect farmers, women and unemployed youth with self-employment and entrepreneurship opportunities to strengthen the rural economy.

She directed officials to make effective use of social media and online platforms to take local and natural products from the district to domestic and international markets. She asked officials to prepare a concrete action plan to encourage farmers to adopt natural and organic farming, provide them with necessary training and guidance, and ensure better market access for natural and organic products.

While speaking to the media, she said, “Efforts are ongoing but some departments lag behind. It can be said that they have given up on the mission for a developed India. We should be able to contribute as an economy to that mission. We all know that Himacal is able to give very little revenue to the central government. In that we are not able to show any improvement.”