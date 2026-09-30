Kharar: Man dies by suicide; wife, mother-in-law booked

Police on Tuesday booked a woman and her mother for allegedly abetting the suicide of a Singariwala village man who consumed poisonous substance and later died during treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh. On Sunday, the victim recorded a video on his mobile phone naming the two women before consuming poison inside his car, according to the complaint. (HT File)

Police registered the FIR number 0439 under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the wife and her mother, who are residents of Haryana.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s brother, he consumed the poisonous substance on Sunday after facing alleged harassment, blackmail and demands for money and ancestral property from his wife and mother-in-law.

The complainant alleged that his brother’s wife had earlier filed cases against his brother and his family, following which the victim married her in October 2020. A sessions court acquitted the victim and his mother, in those cases on March 12, 2025.

The complainant alleged that his wife and mother-in-law continued to threaten the victim and called him to police stations in connection with fresh complaints.

On Sunday, the victim recorded a video on his mobile phone naming the two women before consuming poison inside his car, according to the complaint.

Family members later found him unconscious inside the vehicle and took him to civil hospital, Phase 6, Mohali. Doctors referred him to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment at 3.21pm on Monday.