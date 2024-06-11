Khattar gets power, housing and urban affairs in Modi 3.0

Haryana, where assembly polls are due later this year, on Sunday got three berths in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed cabinet, with former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s induction marking his foray into national politics. Haryana, where assembly polls are due later this year, on Sunday got three berths in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed cabinet, with former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s induction marking his foray into national politics. (PTI File)

Besides Khattar, the other two are BJP veterans Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar, who have also served as Union ministers in Modi’s first and second tenure at the Centre.

By allocating twin heavy duty portfolios (minister of housing and urban affairs and minister of power) to Khattar, the BJP has sent out a clear message about the importance it attaches to Haryana where the assembly elections are due in October.

It is a shot in the arm for Karnal Lok Sabha MP Khattar, who will handle two plum portfolios which are known for having direct impact round the clock on the lives of poor as well as rich whether living in rural or urban areas. As power minister Khattar will have to deal with various issues including high power demand and coal supply issues faced by power producers across the country.

Khattar would have to work in close coordination with the ministries of coal as well as railways to ensure adequate supply of dry fuel at all power stations across the country.

The power sector is considered the key for growth of the country and economy. The demand for power is growing in the country with most of the states battling power shortage during the ongoing heat wave with peak power demands hitting a record high.

Rao Inderjit gets MoS with independent charge

After dashing hopes of supporters of Gurugram MP who were hoping that Rao Inderjit Singh would be promoted as cabinet minister, the BJP has also desisted from giving the charge of high-profile ministry to Singh. The veteran leader will be minister of state (independent charge) of the ministry of statistics and programme implementation; minister of planning; and minister of state in the ministry of culture.

He has been a stalwart of southern Haryana and a representative from the region’s predominant Ahir community.

Having been elected as Lok Sabha MP for the sixth term now, his third as a BJP member, Singh over the years has enjoyed unflinching support of Ahirs.

Singh retained the Gurgaon seat in the recently concluded general elections after defeating his nearest rival Raj Babbar of the Congress by a margin of more than 75,000 votes.

Over the years, Singh has cultivated the image of a straight shooter and is seen as a no-nonsense person.

Krishan Pal takes coop ministry charge

The Faridabad MP, who was sworn in as minister of state, will hold the charge of cooperation ministry.

He has served as minister of state for power and heavy industries, shipping, road transport and highways, social justice and empowerment during the Modi government’s previous two terms.

Gurjar also served as a member of the Haryana legislative assembly for three terms before he ventured into national politics.

He was among those BJP leaders from Haryana who worked hard to help his party expand its base in the state during 1990s and early 2000. Gurjar also served as Haryana BJP chief from 2009-13.