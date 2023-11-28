close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Khattar inaugurates multi-storey parking at Nada Sahib Gurdwara

Khattar inaugurates multi-storey parking at Nada Sahib Gurdwara

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Nov 28, 2023 08:46 AM IST

CM Manohar Lal said the foundation stone of this parking was laid on October 27, 2020 by him. The construction of this parking, built on approximately 9500 sq metres, has cost over ₹13.55 crore and 300 vehicles can be parked in it

Haryana chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, inaugurated a multi-storey parking facility on the premises of Shri Nada Sahib Gurudwara on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary here on Monday .

Khattar inaugurates multi-storey parking at Nada Sahib Gurdwara. (HT PHOTO)
Khattar paid obeisance at the historic site and while interacting with media persons, said the multi-storey parking was constructed under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) Yojana. The scheme is being implemented with the aim of overall development of pilgrimage and religious places across the country.

CM Manohar Lal said the foundation stone of this parking was laid on October 27, 2020 by him. The construction of this parking, built on approximately 9500 sq metres, has cost over 13.55 crore and 300 vehicles can be parked in it.

In a statement, CM said that students of poor families with an annual income of 1.80 lakh will be given free education in state’s private degree colleges of Arts, Science and Commerce. Apart from this, 50 % of the fees of girls of families with annual income of 1.80 lakh to 3 lakh will be reimbursed by the government.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
