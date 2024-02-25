Khattar lays stones of 5 projects worth 821 cr in Karnal

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday laid the foundation stones of five major health sector projects worth ₹820.92 crore at the auditorium of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College in Karnal. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar lays the foundation stone of five projects worth Rs. 820.92 crores in the health sector, at the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College in Karnal on Saturday. (ANI)

The list of five projects included the construction of the second phase of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College at a cost of ₹169.58 crore, the construction of a private ward at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Health Sciences University, Kutail, with a cost of ₹33.41 crore, the construction of the third phase of Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College, Khanpur Kalan (Sonepat), with a cost of ₹419.13 crore, the construction of a private ward complex in Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma, PGIMS, Rohtak, with a cost of ₹155.36 crore, and the construction of Government Nursing College, Safidon (Jind), with a cost of ₹43.44 crore.

Additional chief secretary, Medical Education and Research, Dr Sumita Misra, director general, medical education and research, Dr Saket Kumar, deputy commissioner, Anish Yadav, vice-chancellor, Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, Anita Saxena, MLA Gharaunda, Harvinder Kalyan and other dignitaries were present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said that by 2030, a medical college will be started in every district of the state.

“The government is progressing in terms of strengthening the public healthcare sector. Yoga sahayaks will undergo a short-term dietitian course. Haryana has become the first state in the country to implement Universal Health Coverage for all citizens,” he said.

He said in 2014, there were 750 MBBS seats in the state, which have now increased to 2,100 and after the start of medical colleges in all districts by 2030, there will be 36,00 seats available for admission to MBBS.

“Today, the state needs 28,000 doctors. This need can increase to 35,000 to 40,000 by 2030. The government aims to fulfil this requirement in the next six years. The government’s effort is to provide one or two doctors in every village according to the population,” he said.

The CM said that the government has increased the health budget by 24% to ₹9,500 crore.

Later, CM also chaired MP sports competition in Kaithal, organised by the BJP, where he handed over a 55 hp Indo farm tractor to Kaithal winning team.

CM opens state’s first ‘Sanjha Bazaar’ in Karnal

Taking a step towards women empowerment, Khattar opened the state’s first ‘Sanjha Bazaar’, which will be operated by members of self-help groups (SHGs) and the Zila Parishad.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said that in this ‘Sanjha Bazaar’, the women members of SHG would find a platform to display and sell their products as a secure source of livelihood.

He said that places have been identified for the ‘Sanjha Bazaar’ in 6 districts in the first phase and each of these will have 10 portable cabins, which will be increased as required in the future.

Haryana’s identity is ‘dhakkad kisan, jawan and pehalwan’: Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the identity of Haryana is associated with “dhakkad kisan, jawan and pehalwan” (powerful farmers, soldiers and wrestlers).

Special attention is being given to infrastructure to promote sports in the state, and athletes are being secured of their future not only through financial assistance, but also through reservation in jobs under category A, B, and C, he said.

The chief minister was speaking as the chief guest at the “Sansad Khel-Kood Spardha” organised here.

Encouraging athletes to play with the spirit of sportsmanship, Khattar said that in order to promote sports in the state, 1,100 sports nurseries are already operational, and a decision has been taken to open 400 more sports nurseries in this budget.

--With PTI inputs