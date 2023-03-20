Kidnapping, extortion module: Close aide of gangster Lovejeet Kang arrested

The Khanna police have arrested a close aide of gangster Lovejeet Kang, who has been allegedly operating a kidnapping and extortion module from the US, and recovered 3 illegal weapons and three magazines from his possession. The accused in the custody of Khanna police in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The police have arrested the accused, identified as Manpreet Singh Mani, from Fazilka. Manpreet belongs to Miani Basti village of Fazilka and was in direct contact with Kang.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Khanna) Amneet Kondal said that a total of seven members of the kidnapping and extortion module have been arrested so far. A total of 16 illegal weapons, 16 magazines and 3 bullets were recovered from their possession.

The SSP added that Manpreet’s name popped up during questioning of Kamaljit Singh alias Kaim of Bheela Kanjli village of Kapurthala, who is also a member of the module.

“Kamaljit Singh told police that they procured weapons from Manpreet Singh on the directions of Lovejeet Kang,” the SSP added.

Following the information, the police conducted a raid and arrested him. The police recovered one weapon from his possession. Later, two more weapons were recovered following the information provided by the accused,” said the SSP.

“During questioning, the police found that the accused used to supply weapons from 2am to 5am only. He assumed that in these hours, the police are least active and there are minimal chances to be caught,” she added.

Superintendent of police (SP, Investigation) Pragya Jain said that the accused had recently got bail from the jail for possessing illegal weapons.

He was arrested by special cell of Delhi police with 5 pistols. Earlier, he was arrested by Rajasthan police and 4 pistols were recovered from his possession.

Jain said that more important information and more arrests are expected.

The Khanna police had busted a gang of extortionists being run by Kang on March 9 with the arrest of six people. The accused were planning to kidnap people for ransom money on the behest of Kang.

A case under sections 384 (extortion), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extor­tion), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) of the IPC and sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act was lodged against the accused at Sadar police station of Khanna.