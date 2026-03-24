Kin of Moga mishap victim to get ₹22 lakh, rules tribunal

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Mohali has awarded ₹22 lakh as compensation to the family of a 35-year-old man who died after being run over by a truck near Baghapurana in Moga district in December 2024. Eyewitness testimony and case records concluded that the accident was caused by the truck driver’s negligence. (HT File)

The tribunal held truck driver Mohinder Singh responsible for the fatal accident, observing that the crash occurred due to rash and negligent driving. The tribunal directed the driver, the vehicle owner and the insurance company concerned to pay the compensation jointly and severally.

As per the claim, the deceased, Balbahadur Singh, was riding his motorcycle on the Smalsar–Baghapurana road on December 28, 2024, when a speeding truck hit him from behind near Baghapurana bus stand. He fell onto the road and was crushed under the rear wheels of the truck, resulting in his death on the spot.

The tribunal relied on eyewitness testimony and case records to conclude that the accident was caused by the truck driver’s negligence. It rejected the insurance company’s claims that the petition was false and noted that the driver held a valid licence at the time of the accident.

While the family had claimed a monthly income of ₹20,000, the tribunal assessed the deceased as an unskilled labourer and fixed his income at ₹10,996 per month based on minimum wage rates. After adding future prospects and applying the multiplier method, the court calculated the total compensation at ₹22,00,332, including amounts for loss of dependency, consortium, funeral expenses, and loss of estate.

The tribunal also dismissed the insurer’s argument to deduct ₹3.5 lakh allegedly paid as part of a compromise, noting there was no proof that the amount had actually been received by the family.

The compensation will be shared among the deceased’s widow, minor daughter, and parents, with the largest share going to the wife. The minor daughter’s portion will be kept in a fixed deposit until she attains majority, while interest can be used for her upbringing.

The tribunal further ordered that the awarded amount will carry an interest of 7.5% per annum from the date of filing of the petition until realisation.