 Labourer beaten to death by his co-workers in Gurugram - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Labourer beaten to death by his co-workers in Gurugram

Labourer beaten to death by his co-workers in Gurugram

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
Feb 12, 2024 10:42 PM IST

The deceased was identified as Avesh Alam, a native of Bihar. He worked as a labourer at an under construction site of the Godrej company in Sector 106 and lived in the labour camp

A 51-year-old labourer was beaten to death by some of his co-workers at an under construction site here, said police.

According to a complaint filed by Mohammad Ubed Alam, a native of Kishanganj in Bihar, his co-villager Avesh Alam was working with him and lived in the same labour camp.
According to a complaint filed by Mohammad Ubed Alam, a native of Kishanganj in Bihar, his co-villager Avesh Alam was working with him and lived in the same labour camp.

The deceased was identified as Avesh Alam, a native of Bihar. He worked as a labourer at an under construction site of the Godrej company in Sector 106 and lived in the labour camp, they added.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

According to a complaint filed by Mohammad Ubed Alam, a native of Kishanganj in Bihar, his co-villager Avesh Alam was working with him and lived in the same labour camp.

“It was around 9 pm on Sunday night when I came out from my room after hearing a noise and saw that labour camp in-charge Shiv Narayan and four-five other labourers were fighting with the victim... Soon they started beating him and took him to his room.” After some time, when the noise subsided, I reached his room and (found that) Avesh had died. After this, the police was called,” Ubed said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Shiv Narayan and others under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC at the Rajendra Park police station on Monday, said police.

“An FIR has been registered and we are conducting raids to nab the suspects. The body has been kept in the mortuary and the family of the deceased has been informed,” said police spokesperson Subhash Boken.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On