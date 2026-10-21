Ladakh LG notifies amendment paving way for hill development councils in all 8 districts

Ladakh lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday notified the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (Amendment) Regulation, 2026, promulgated by President Droupadi Murmu, paving the way for the establishment of hill councils in all eight districts of the Union territory, including the newly created Sankoo district. The LG thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for this landmark regulation, that will strengthen the grassroots democracy, enhance local representation and promote inclusivity. (HT File)

The notification comes after failed talks between Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) and the Ladakh leadership remained inconclusive.

So far, Ladakh leaders and MHA officials have held several rounds of talks in New Delhi and Leh. The Ladakh leadership is demanding statehood and the Sixth Schedule, which the Centre has not agreed to.

“I am pleased to announce that upon the promulgation of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDC) (Amendment) Regulation, 2026, by the President of India, I have notified the regulation with effect from October 19, 2026. The historic regulation, implemented in a record time of just six days, now paves the way for creation of LAHDC in all 8 districts of Ladakh, including the newly created Sankoo district. The Union cabinet had approved the amendments on October 14, followed by its promulgation by the President on October 16,” Saxena said in a post on X.

He said that the amended regulation rationalises the number of constituencies – from the earlier 26 seats in each Council, to a minimum of 7 seats and maximum 24 seats now. “It also provides for nomination of four members from”women” and “unrepresented communities” for greater people’s participation in the local governance.”

The LG thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for this landmark regulation, that will strengthen the grassroots democracy, enhance local representation and promote inclusivity.

The development follows the Ladakh administration’s expansion of the Union territory’s district structure. The LG had approved the creation of five new districts - Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass - on April 27, raising the total number from two to seven. The five districts were formally inaugurated on April 30, while Sankoo was announced as the eighth district on October 16.