Learning to live at 59 kmph

Life, quite often, imposes uncalled for and incomprehensible limitations upon us. The manner in which we live depends hugely on the rules, regulations, norms and, of course, the laws that surround us or govern us. Thus, slapping a pesky neighbour or pinching somebody else’s mangoes are acts which would willy-nilly attract penalties or legal action, even if we were dying to indulge. It is said that the pain of discipline is preferable to the pain of regret. (Shutterstock)

Certain other types of human transgressions fall into intangible realms. These include the act of admiring someone else’s girlfriend or mooning over a handsome dude, both of whom probably don’t know that they have an unnoticed additional follower! There are shades of grey in many other aspects of human cravings and even actions, and most of the ones I am referring to are generally frowned upon, if they become common knowledge.

A similar frown upon the brow of a vigilant traffic policeperson is quite obviously one that cannot escape attention. He or she will not only tut-tut at and chide the offending car driver but will also ‘slap’ (quite a creative word in this context) a hefty fine upon the wrong doer. Upon the roads of the city of Chandigarh, for instance, some of us have at times been pulled over for one unallowed foray or the other, while driving merrily to our destination, always in something of a hurry, perhaps.

The speed limit in a well-planned city like Chandigarh is 60 kilometres per hour for cars, though in some crowded areas, like in other towns, it is impossible to drive even beyond 20 kmph. But on a clear roadway with not too many vehicles around, Chandigarh’s car owners used to be prone to zooming beyond 70 kmph or even 80 kmph within the city.

The speed limit of 60 kmph has been imposed more stringently in recent times, aided and abetted by high quality cameras! Thus, one has received a couple of digital challans for driving above the ordained speed limit, even if one was plying one’s vehicle at 62 kmph. At such times one must admit to feeling a twang of regret at having been one of the protagonists of Chandigarh administration’s adoption of digital governance or e-governance, as it was called back then!

Be that as it may, one has now perfected the art of driving at 59 kmph, which is a highly skilful way of driving, especially because there are no “speed governors” installed in private cars. And thus, one is able to coolly accelerate one’s vehicle to the maximum permissible limit, while remaining a fraction within one’s jurisdiction. In this manner, one does not allow oneself to be at the mercy of whimsical interpretations later, should some technical errors trigger a challan even at 60 kmph!

In cricket there is a saying that the line belongs to the umpire. In any case when we are close to flouting a rule even in real life, we are in danger of crossing the line as well. In many ways we thus need to impose some discipline upon ourselves and regulate our own lives. It is said that the pain of discipline is preferable to the pain of regret.

I also came across a Japanese word, Yutori, which basically means living in “spaciousness” with enough time and peace of mind, generally. How does one attain such peace in a frenetic world? I do feel that all limitations of pressure and stress can be reduced to a bare minimum by self-regulation. Prioritisation is the key. By being able to restrain oneself suitably, one actually lives a more liberated life. The saint said that to be controlled by moods and whims is not freedom, but to be able to act according to wisdom is true freedom.

Thus, traversing the pathways of life itself at the speed of 59 kmph might not be a bad idea. Controlling one’s involvement with too many crazy activities, even if work related, and thus slowing down just enough to truly enjoy nature and the real joys of life, is the idea.

One might still be able to hurtle along fast enough to attain some worldly goals at this pace, while also being able to enjoy the scenery and truly breathe en route!