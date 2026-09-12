Tried and Tested: I survived my 5-day Maldives trip on this panty liner; here’s how it kept me comfortable and confident

After a long day by the ocean, I decided to try snorkeling. As I put on my swimsuit, I hesitated. Would the panty liner fit? It didn’t! The liner worked perfectly, and I swam confidently, knowing I was protected. It kept moisture away on land and in water. It’s impressive how a small product can boost your confidence in a new place.

On the first day of my trip, I relaxed on Kuramathi Island's beautiful beaches. It was hot, and I worried about how a panty liner would hold up in the heat. To my surprise, LAKONS Panty Liners stayed comfortable all day. They are very thin but still absorbent, so I felt fresh and dry without any bulk. After a few hours, when I went from the sand to swimming, I was glad they hadn’t shifted or caused any discomfort.

I noticed the discreet and simple packaging of LAKONS Panty Liners right away. Each liner is individually wrapped, making it easy to pack in my travel bag without taking up much space. More than looks, I needed a reliable product. With a busy schedule filled with snorkeling, sunbathing, and island hopping, I wanted something I could depend on.

I have traveled to tropical places before, so I know beauty often comes with humidity and unpredictable weather. The Maldives has stunning beaches and green landscapes, but it can also be challenging, especially when day turns to night. The right protection made it easy to handle these challenges.

When I planned my trip to the Maldives, I felt both excited and a little anxious. I had to decide what to pack for long, sunny days on the beach and evenings in the lively local scene. Along with sunscreen and swimsuits, I unexpectedly realized I needed panty liners. Having LAKONS Panty Liners in my suitcase really helped me stay comfortable and confident throughout my trip.

Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust. Career journey and experience Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon. From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?” Subject expertise With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions. In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context. Education and professional background Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers.

Traveling light is a great way to embrace minimalism. I didn’t want to fill my suitcase with bulky items. LAKONS Panty Liners are thin but work very well. They take up very little space, giving me more room for my favorite vacation dresses. This is a major advantage for anyone who wants to travel light!

During my trip, I enjoyed the lively nightlife in the Maldives. I dressed up for a night out and was glad to have LAKONS Panty Liners with me. They didn’t irritate my skin, unlike some other products I’ve used. They protected me so I could enjoy myself without worrying about discomfort. As I danced, I realized how a small change can enhance comfort and joy.

After five great days in the Maldives, I came home feeling relaxed and refreshed. The LAKONS Panty Liners were an important part of my travel kit. They gave me the protection I needed and helped me feel more confident. It's nice to find a product that focuses on both comfort and effectiveness.

If you want to travel comfortably and confidently, I recommend LAKONS Panty Liners. Whether you're at the beach, exploring a new city, or out for the night, these liners will improve your travel experience as they did for me. Enjoy your next adventure without worry, thanks to this essential item. Here’s to more confident travels ahead!

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. They were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use.)