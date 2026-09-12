Palakkad , Former Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty on Saturday sought urgent intervention by the Keralam government, alleging that water from irrigation dams covered under inter-state water sharing agreements was being diverted to Tamil Nadu, potentially affecting farmers in several districts. Keralam: Krishnankutty seeks urgent intervention of govt over diversion of irrigation water to TN

Speaking to reporters here, Krishnankutty said that the Aliyar dam should be maintained at adequate levels to ensure water for farmers in Palakkad.

He said the entire water from Aliyar dam had been diverted to the Cauvery basin.

"For a long time-whether it was me or whoever was in charge-our officials and concerned authorities have committed a grave lapse in managing this, unlike how an Inter-State Water Wing should handle it," the JDS leader said.

Krishnankutty said a strong intervention had earlier led the Tamil Nadu and Keralam Chief Ministers to discuss the issue, after which an agreement was reached to move forward, but the matter was not pursued further.

He said that of the 147 TMC of water in the Cauvery basin, Keralam utilised only 30 TMC, which was its allocated share, and even that was not being fully utilised.

"At least 40 TMC is being taken from Parambikulam Dam. This water is being diverted beyond the Parambikulam region into the Cauvery Basin. No one is paying adequate attention to any of this," he said.

Krishnankutty appealed to the farming community to raise the issue, saying farmers were being pushed towards ruin.

"I am someone who earns my living through agriculture. Farmers are on the brink of ruin. There must be strong intervention from the farmers' side," the said.

He also criticised the state government for what he described as a lack of intervention in the matter.

"On the government side, I have never seen a Chief Minister remain so uninvolved. I feel pained by this. I am expressing my protest on this occasion," he said.

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