L-G Sinha visits Rana’s residence, offer condolences

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Nov 07, 2024 08:38 AM IST

Rana, 59, passed away at a private hospital in Haryana’s Faridabad on October 31 after a prolonged illness. Rana was the younger brother of union minister Dr Jitendra Singh

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited the residence of senior BJP leader late Devender Singh Rana to pay his respects and offer condolences to the bereaved family.

The 59 year old politician was recently elected to the J&K legislative assembly from Nagrota assembly segment. (HT Photo)
The 59 year old politician was recently elected to the J&K legislative assembly from Nagrota assembly segment. (HT Photo)

“Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha paid a visit to the residence of late Devender Singh Rana today,” information & PR department, Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir posted on X.

Rana, 59, passed away at a private hospital in Haryana’s Faridabad on October 31 after a prolonged illness. Rana was the younger brother of union minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

The 59 year old politician was recently elected to the J&K legislative assembly from Nagrota assembly segment.

