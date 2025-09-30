LG Sinha vows to bridge urban-rural divide in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday avowed his commitment to bridging the gap between rural and urban J&K, saying that the “truest evidence of the Central government’s commitment to J&K can be seen in performance over the last five to six years.” Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha during the event in Jammu on Monday. (HT)

Addressing the Swachhata Vijayotsav organised by the department of rural development and panchayati raj here, Sinha reaffirmed his resolve to ensure prosperity in the region. “Initiatives under education, social welfare, rural development, urban development and healthcare are integral to building a just and inclusive society. We must push through challenges to achieve the goals of a prosperous rural J&K,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of cleanliness drives, Sinha said they promote public health and well-being and foster community participation for happier and healthier villages. He also directed a dedicated environmental protection awareness campaign for rural Jammu and Kashmir.

“Sewa Parv should not be viewed in isolation. It must be integrated into life. We must work towards creating a unified national identity to ensure the welfare and prosperity of all,” the LG said.

He exhorted officials to crack down on encroachments along water bodies, urging citizens to report encroachments on natural resources in their areas. “Let us unite to rebuild a stronger, more secure future,” he added.

On the occasion, Sinha laid the cornerstones for GOBARdhan Biogas plants and Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants (FSTPs) under SBM (G) at various locations. He also interacted with safai mitras and felicitated swachhagrahis for their contribution.