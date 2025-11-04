LG ‘sitting’ on files and delaying works: NC chief

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Monday accused J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha of “sitting over files” and delaying government works. National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah addresses the media at the Civil Secretariat, in Jammu, on Monday. (PTI)

Abdullah’s latest remarks align with his son and chief minister Omar Abdullah’s open criticism of LG’s unwarranted interference in the matters of governance by the elected government.

Responding to media queries here, Abdullah said that the LG has been deliberately sitting over files. “He is sitting over files and delaying public works. He, however, cannot stop the elected government. He should be friend of the government,” he said.

“How many times will I tell him? Scores of files are with him and they are not moving. I told him that he has demoted Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences. He said, ‘No, no, it has got its autonomy.’ It was a complete lie. The LG must realise that he represents the aspirations of the people, not just the bureaucracy,” Abdullah added.

The NC chief also urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure swift restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

He also sought Centre’s assistance for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood affected families and public infrastructure in Jammu region.

On resumption of Darbar Move, he said that J&K had always been, and would continue to remain one entity. “Jammu Kashmir are inseparable. Both regions will advance together, bound by shared faith, language, and fraternity,” he said.

The veteran leader also exuded confidence of NC doing well in the ensuing Assembly by-polls in Nagrota and Budgam constituencies on November 11.