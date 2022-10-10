Locals block highway after boy goes missing in Rewari village

: Locals in Zainabad village on Saturday blocked the Mahendergarh-Rewari highway after a class 9 student went missing when he went to buy a cold drink from an adjacent village.

Mayank, 13, had left his house in Zainabad village to buy a cold drink from the adjacent Dahina village in Rewari district, but he did not return.

The angry parents of the student and other locals blocked the highway in protest.

Rewari DSP (headquarters) Hansraj said the villagers opened the highway after they convinced them that the police were making all attempts to find the boy.