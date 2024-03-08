LS polls: Jakhar sets off vans to solicit suggestions for BJP manifesto

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Friday launched the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sujhav Abhiyan’ by flagging off vans to all parliamentary constituencies in Punjab, seeking people’s suggestions from across the state for preparing the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. State party chief Sunil Jakhar during a press conference in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

State party chief Sunil Jakhar, who flagged off the vans, said two vans will visit each of the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state to gather suggestions from the people for the party’s ‘sankalp patra” (manifesto).

The vans have pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda. An LED screen is fitted in the middle.

Jakhar said a mobile phone number is also mentioned on the vans on which people can register their suggestions by recording a voice message. A box has also been kept in the vans for the people to give their suggestions.

Answering a query by the media, Jakhar said the AAP and Congress have unfortunately turned the Vidhan Sabha into a “theatre” and have destroyed the dignity of “temple of democracy”.

“Chief minister Bhagwant Mann demonstrated his deep contempt for the Congress by bringing a lock to the Vidhan Sabha. On the other hand, the Congress is responsible for perpetually staging walk outs and has abandoned its responsibility to play an effective opposition and raise pertinent questions,” said Jakhar.

He said the Congress has earned a dubious reputation of becoming a stage out party which instead of debating specialises in walking out.

Lamenting that AAP is responsible for the current “deteriorating” law and order in the state with murders, ransoms and kidnappings becoming an everyday occurrence, Jakhar said the state is going through extremely challenging times.