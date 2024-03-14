LS polls: Punjab BJP panel to shortlist nominees for all 13 seats today

Chandigarh : Amid confusion over a possible tie-up with its former alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the BJP’s state election committee will shortlist candidates for all 13 Lok Sabha seats on Thursday. Amid confusion over a possible tie-up with its former alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the BJP’s state election committee will shortlist candidates for all 13 Lok Sabha seats on Thursday.

Party’s state election committee will meet on Thursday evening in the national capital after an event wherein sitting Lok Sabha member from Patiala Preneet Kaur will join the BJP.

Preneet, who is wife of former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, is set to be BJP candidate from the Patiala Lok Sabha seat even if party forges an alliance with the SAD, said a BJP functionary requesting anonymity.

“Earlier, we were told to hold meeting of the state election committee. But in fresh directions from the party high command, we have been asked to complete the process and send panel of three names from each seat. The state unit is clueless about any talks going on with the SAD,” a general secretary of the state unit disclosed on a condition of anonymity.

Another leader of the state unit claimed that the outcome of sending names from all seats won’t impact the possibilities of alliance.

“If consensus on seat-sharing is reached between the two parties, the BJP can easily cut some names from the list,” said the senior functionary quoted above.

The BJP has received 231 applications from all 13 seats and meeting of state election committee will be chaired by Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar and Punjab affairs in-charge Vijay Rupani.